Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Monday announced that she is expecting her first child with businessman husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam, known for her work in films like "Neerja", "Raanjhanaa" and "Delhi 6", took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures with Anand.

The 36-year-old actor is expected to welcome the baby later this year.

"Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," Sonam wrote.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. She last starred in the 2019 comedy "The Zoya Factor", co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller "Blind".

