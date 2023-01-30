Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Sonam Kapoor, 37, reminisced about the period of her life when she was 17.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sonam shared a major throwback photo and relived her teen days. It's a black-and-white close-up picture of the 'Delhi 6' actor. Sonam captioned the frame, " All of 17 thank you Boney chachu for the picture @boney.kapoor."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Evicted Tina Datta Is Not Keen On Burying the Hatchet With Shalin Bhanot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoBxwtcq10u/

The industry friends got amazed as time has not brought about much change in Sonam's appearance.

Also Read | India Defeats England to Win the Inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup Title; Celebs Hail the Youth Team's Big Victory.

What caught everyone's attention was Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja's comment. He wrote, "All of 37 now and you look the same" with some emojis.

Family members Shanaya Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor showered their love. Soni Razdan and Filmmaker Farah Khan also commented on her post.

Sonam became a mother last year. Anil Kapoor's daughter is blessed with a son, Vayu. Recently the actor attended one of her closest friends Masaba Gupta's reception. The actor chose an ethnic black-and-white outfit for the occasion. She complemented her look with a pearl choker.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)