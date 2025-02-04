Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] February 4 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and donated four ambulances to strengthen the healthcare services in the state.

The 'Fateh' actor paid his gratitude and respect to CM Naidu on Monday for his support and guidance to the Sood Charity Foundation as they continue working towards a healthier India.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Fateh' actor shared a series of pictures with Naidu in which he was seen greeting and posing with the Chief Minister for the photographs.

While sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Ambulances are crucial in saving lives and I am happy to start this journey of ensuring patients receive timely treatment by donating four ambulances to the state of Andhra Pradesh. A heartfelt thanks to @ncbn.official sir for the support and guidance as we continue our efforts in working towards a healthier India"

The actor donned an all-black outfit for the meeting which included a shirt and a pant.

CM Chandrababu Naidu also expressed his pleasure after meeting with Sonu Sood. He thanked the actor for his donation of four ambulances to the state.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Naidu wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet you, @SonuSood! Thank you for the generous donation of ambulances to Andhra Pradesh through the @SoodFoundation. Your commendable initiative will strengthen healthcare services and ensure timely medical care in remote areas. Wishing you continued success in your noble efforts to serve and uplift communities!"

Sonu Sood is quite famous for his philanthropic activities from his Sood Charity Foundation. Apart from this, the actor recently garnered fame for his debut directorial project 'Fateh'.

Along with action scenes, the soundtrack of the film was also praised by the audiences and critics. For the film, Sonu collaborated with Grammy-nominated composer and vocalist Loire Cotler.

The film, which centres around the fight against cybercrime, features an inspiring musical score, with Cotler contributing her composition and vocals for the track 'Call to Life.'

Cotler, known for her work on 'Dune' and her role as Oscar-winning music composer Hans Zimmer's live band's lead vocalist, composed the powerful song for one of the film's high-stakes action sequences.

While reflecting on the creative process in a recent interview with ANI, Sood said,

"When I was writing the film, I knew I didn't want loud music. The music had to be felt with the scenes, and I wanted the audience to connect emotionally. I was always a fan of Hans Zimmer, and his work has been a huge influence on me. When I came across 'To the Moon', I felt that it perfectly captured the essence of the film's theme."

Sood further shared how Zimmer's lead vocalist, Loire Cotler, was integral to the film's sound.

"Hans Zimmer spoke about Loire in an interview, praising her intensity and vocal pitch. I'm fortunate that I got her on board, and her voice became the voice of Fateh."

The movie also features a stellar list of playback singers, including Arijit Singh, B Praak, Sukhwinder Singh, and Honey Singh among others. (ANI)

