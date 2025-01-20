Sonu Sood went John Wick in his directorial debut, Fateh. Released in theatres on January 10, 2025, Fateh marks Sonu Sood’s directorial debut. An action-thriller, the film stars Sood as a retired operative from India’s secret agency who is forced to use his lethal skills to dismantle a fake loan app racket. Jacqueline Fernandez plays the female lead, while Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya take on antagonist roles. ‘Fateh’ Movie Review: Sood Sood’s Directorial Debut Is a Feeble Mocktail of ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Beekeeper’.

Fateh, released alongside the 'pan-India' film Game Changer, has received mixed reviews from critics. At the box office, the film’s performance has been underwhelming so far. Some viewers have praised Sonu Sood’s intense performance in the violent action sequences, while others have criticised the film for being formulaic, offering nothing audiences haven’t seen before.

So, has Fateh managed to achieve box office success as it completes 10 days in theatres? Let’s break it down.

The Budget of 'Fateh'

To determine whether the film is profitable, we first need to consider its production cost. The reported budget for Fateh is a modest INR 40 crore. For the movie to break even, it would need to earn at least INR 50 crore from its worldwide theatrical revenue. ‘Fateh’: Not Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’, Hans Zimmer Makes His Bollywood ‘Debut’ With Sonu Sood’s Movie With a Surprise Twist!

Watch the Trailer of 'Fateh':

The Box Office Collection of 'Fateh'

According to figures shared by actor-director Sonu Sood, Fateh has grossed INR 23.25 crore worldwide so far. As per Sacnilk, the film has netted INR 12.25 crore in India after completing 10 days in theatres. With a budget of INR 40 crore, the movie remains in the "loss" phase and is far from turning a profit.

Sonu Sood's BO Update for 'Fateh'

The only hope for Fateh lies in maintaining a steady run over the coming weeks, giving it a chance to recover its production costs in the long term.

