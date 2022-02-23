Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood wished his 'champ' Ayaan Sood on his birthday with a heart-warming picture, capturing the father-son bond, on Wednesday.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to post an endearing picture of him carrying his younger born on his back and wrote, "Happy birthday my Hero @ayaansoood. love u loads champ." He added heart emojis to the caption.

Also Read | Aaron Rodgers Apologises to Shailene Woodley and His Other Loved Ones for Putting Them Through COVID-19 Vaccine Debates.

Choreographer Farah Khan, author Meena Iyer and others too wished the youngest member of the Sood family in the comments section.

Sonu has an elder son, Eshaan with his wife Sonali.

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu Dedicates His New Tattoo to His Late Pet Dog Masti and Its Too Cute! (Watch Video).

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film 'Prithviraj', starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)