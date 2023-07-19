Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Streaming service SonyLIV on Wednesday announced "Lords of the Deccan", a historical action-drama series, developed in collaboration with actor Rana Daggubati's production house Spirit Media.

The show, which will stream on SonyLIV soon, is adapted from the bestselling book "Lords of The Deccan: Southern India from Chalukyas to Cholas", written by Anrirudh Kanisetti.

Published in 2022, the book takes the readers back in time to witness the birth of the Chalukyas, a dynasty that shaped southern India for centuries, a press release stated.

"SonyLIV believes in taking great Indian stories to audiences across the globe. And in keeping with that, we are embarking on the exciting journey of capturing the history of the glorious dynasties of southern India by adapting the celebrated book 'Lords of the Deccan' by Anirudh Kanisetti," Saugata Mukherjee, Head Content, SonyLIV, said in a statement.

"We are elated that we are joining hands with Rana Daggubati on this journey. Together, we are excited about bringing these untold histories - the glorious dynasties, the majestic lands, the valiant kings, and their many wars - to our audiences from across the world," he added.

The details of the show, including its cast and plot, are under wraps.

Kanisetti's debut work "Lords of the Deccan" became one of the most talked-about history books last year. It won the Book of the Year (Non-Fiction) Award at The Mumbai LitFest 2022.

