Mumbai [Maharashtra], April 9 (ANI): The cast members of filmmaker Sooraj Barjataya's 'Uunchai', which included Bollywood legends Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani along with Neena Gupta and Sarika, on Saturday, got together and posed for a 'perfect selfie'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, 'The Kashmir Files' actor shared the happy snap while in Delhi during the filming of 'Uunchai'.

Also Read | Ileana D’Cruz Looks Hot and Happening in Her Maxi Dress With a Deep Neckline (View Pics).

Kher geotagged the post's location as Dariya Gunj, Old Delhi and in the caption wrote, "May your day feel as good as taking a perfect selfie of the perfect happy moments! Jai Ho! #Uunchai #Happiness @amitabhbachchan @boman_irani @neena_gupta #Sarika @uunchaithemovie."

In the black-and-white picture, while Anupam could be seen dressed in a formal black coat, white shirt and a tie, Amitabh wore a hoodie under a checked shirt. The duo sat in the front seat of the car.

Also Read | Rebel Moon: Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman and Alfonso Herrera Join Zack Snyder’s Netflix Film.

Neena was dressed in ethnic wear whereas Boman wore casuals with sunglasses to round up his look. They were seated in the back along with Sarika.

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is also part of the film's cast, commented on the post, "Missing you all! Come back soooon."

'Uunchai', which has been touted as a movie based on friendship and also stars Danny Denzongpa in a pivotal role, has been shot in locations including Lucknow and Nepal.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher and Neeta Gupta will also be seen playing the lead characters in an upcoming movie titled, 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' directed by Ajayan Venugopalan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)