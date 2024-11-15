Los Angeles [US], November 15 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner is likely to headline Amazon's 'Tomb Raider' series.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sophie may be seen essaying the role of British archaeologist Lara Croft in Amazon MGM Studios and Crystal Dynamics' adaptation of the adventure video game Tomb Raider. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing and exec producing the live-action series, which received a series order in the spring and will stream on Amazon's Prime Video.

Earlier, Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander have essayed the lead roles in feature film adaptations of the video game series. Tests for the role took place in October with several British actresses in the mix, including Turner. Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven) was the lone American to make the shortlist. Emma Mackey (Sex Education) and Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) are also said to have tested for the role, according to sources.

On working on the project, Phoebe previously said, "If I could tell my teenage self this was happening, I think she'd explodeTomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can't wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."

More details regarding the project have not been disclosed yet.

Turner's post- 'Game of Thrones' roles include Max's limited series 'The Staircase', the Netflix film 'Do Revenge' and the ITV/CW miniseries 'Joan'. She's also starring in Prime Video's forthcoming thriller 'Haven'. (ANI)

