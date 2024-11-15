Kanguva, the fantasy action thriller starring Suriya, opened to a mixed reception from audiences. Directed by Siva, the film features Suriya in dual roles, sharing the screen with Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, Disha Patani and others. Despite the lukewarm reviews, the movie has achieved a decent figure at the domestic box office on its opening day. According to Sacnilk, Kanguva earned an impressive INR 22 crore in India on its release day, encompassing collections from all language versions. ‘Kanguva’ Movie Review: Save Your Ear-Drums When Watching Suriya’s Ambitious but Patience-Testing Period Saga.

Kanguva, released in both standard and 3D formats, received praise for Suriya’s performance and visual effects, although it was critiqued for its lack of depth in the storyline. The plot centers around “a tribal warrior’s fierce struggle to save his people a millennium ago, which is mysteriously linked to a shadow cop’s perilous quest in the present.” ‘Kanguva’: Makers Pay Tribute to Suriya With New Title Card in Their Fantasy Action Film; Fans Hail It As the Tamil Star’s ‘Career Best’.

Kanguva Box Office Collection

(Photo Credits: Website/Sacnilk)

Reportedly made on a staggering budget of around INR 300-350 crore, Kanguva is produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, ranking it among the most expensive Indian films ever made.

