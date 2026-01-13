Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): The makers released the trailer for the series 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into India's Chandrayaan-3 mission at the lunar South Pole.

Inspired by the true events, the series 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' narrates the story of one of India's greatest scientific comebacks after the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019.

On Instagram, JioHotstar shared the series trailer, which stars Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran, Danish Sait, Prakash Belawadi, and Gopal Datt in lead roles. It is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

The trailer takes viewers inside the heartbreak moments of Indian scientists after the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. The unsuccessful landing of Vikram was followed by the gruesome interrogation of the Indian scientists, as shown in the trailer.

After the series of criticisms, Nakuul Mehta was seen preparing for the Chandrayaan-3 mission amid the Covid pandemic, Russia's competitive Luna Mission and other challenges.

Actor Nakuul Mehta, who leads the series, expressed his happiness at working on the project, calling it a "privilege to be part of a series that celebrates resilience in its quietest, most human form."

"Space Gen: Chandrayaan changed the way I look at success and failure. This story isn't about the moment the signal drops, it's about what happens the morning after, when you still have to show up, take responsibility, and start again. Playing someone who carries both the weight of a mistake and the courage to fix it was deeply grounding for me as an actor & a human. It's a privilege to be part of a series that celebrates resilience in its quietest, most human form, and I'm excited for audiences to discover this journey on JioHotstar," said Nakuul Mehta as quoted in the press note shared by JioHotstar.

Regarding Shriya Saran, the actress shared the series' significance in her life.

"This role required a different kind of strength, quiet, composed, and deeply internal. Portraying someone at the heart of such a high-stakes mission made me reflect on the emotional cost of ambition and the sacrifices that often go unseen. Space Gen: Chandrayaan isn't just about reaching the moon; it's about the people who carry that dream within them every day. It celebrates the power of coming together and the resilience required to achieve something extraordinary for our nation. I hope audiences connect with the heart of this story as much as we loved bringing it to life," said Shriya Saran.

'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' will be released on JioHotstar on January 23, 2026. (ANI)

