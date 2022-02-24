Los Angeles, Feb 24 (PTI) "Squid Game" star Anupam Tripathi is set to play the lead role in upcoming podcast series "Scammers".

According to Deadline, the show comes from emerging US production company Marginal MediaWorks. It is created by Vishnu Vallabhaneni and Karan Sunil.

Also Read | Daniel Kaluuya Birthday Special: From Chris Washington to Fred Hampton, 5 of the Black Panther Actor's Best Roles!.

Tripathi will voice star in the audio series as a telemarketer-turned-phone scammer from India and the drama will chart his journey to create a new identity.

The series arc moves from India to Detroit and Silicon Valley and follows a trio of characters, led by Tripathi.

Also Read | Nani Birthday: From Ashta Chamma To Shyam Singha Roy, 5 Best Films Of Tollywood's Natural Star That Fans Must Watch!.

"I know this character inside out, in fact, I worked in a call center early on while getting my acting career off the ground in India. I'm thrilled to join forces with Marginal on this series and breathe life into this rich character and story universe that Karan and Vish are creating.

"I was immediately intrigued by the nuance required from the role, between confidence and arrogance, empathy and compliance, and the stretching needed to construct a complex character using only my voice," Tripathi said.

The 33-year-old actor is currently nominated in the Screen Actors Guild Awards' ‘Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series' category for his role in Netflix's global hit "Squid Game".

In the widely acclaimed series, Tripathi played Ali Abdul, a Pakistani factory labourer, who participates in a deadly survival competition based on Korean children's games.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)