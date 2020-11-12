Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) National award recipient director Srijit Mukherji's new outing 'Kakababur Protyabortan', the third in the series of popular fictional Bengali adventurer immortalised by late writer Sunil Gangopadhyay, is slated to be released this Christmas in cinema halls.

Shot in Kenya jungles the film, based on 'Jongoler Moddhey Ek Hotel' by Sunil Gangopadhyay, is the third after 'Mishawr Rawhoshyo' and 'Yeti Obhijaan', two previous films on the exploits of 'Kakababu' shot in Egypt and Alps mountains respectively.

Happy to bring back the third instalment of Kakababu franchise, Mukherji said on Thursday, "Kakababur Protyabortan" is an adventure trip to the jungles of Africa. This time, Kakababu, along with his man friday Santu reaches Kenya for a night's stay before their trip to the great Masai Mara Game Reserve and a string of thrill starts from there.

Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee has been cast in the lead role like in the past two films.

"Alongside the story, the USP about Kakababur Protyaborton is the amazing location that the film has been shot in. I am sure the audience will get to witness the extravaganza of Africa's wildlife through this film. All the films of Kakababu have been very close to my heart and its always a pleasure to work with Bumba-da (Prosenjit)," he said.

"Although we had faced challenges of filming wild animals, shooting this film didnt feel like a pressure at all as we had tremendous fun on sets while experiencing the beauty of African jungles," he said expressing hope the film will be a visual treat for the audience's eyes.

