Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): It's been a year since Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding turned into one of the biggest celebrations the country has seen. The three-day event, held from July 12 to 14, 2024, in Mumbai, was a star-studded affair. Now, on their first anniversary, Bollywood stars are once again shining the spotlight on the couple with adorable wishes.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh took to social media to send their blessings to the couple and share photos from the wedding celebrations.

Also Read | Abdu Rozik Arrested: 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Held at Dubai International Airport on Alleged Theft Charges.

SRK took to his Instagram account to share a beautiful black-and-white picture of Anant and Radhika along with a caption that read, "Wishing this beautiful couple a very happy anniversary... here's to many more years of togetherness... Wishing you love and health always. Love you both. @radhikamambani & Anant."

Take a look

Also Read | Manjula Aka Shruti, TV Actress, Stabbed Multiple Times by Husband Amaresh in Bengaluru After Spraying Pepper Spray Into Her Eyes, Accused Arrested.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMBO8rgIf61/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Salman Khan also wished the couple with a message that read, "Happy Anniversary Anant n Radhika, Be happy, God bless, Love u."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMBEfvLI_0K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Ranveer Singh also joined in and shared a photo of the couple with the caption, "Happy first anniversary to my lovelies Anant and Radhika."

Take a look

The Ambani-Merchant wedding was attended by some of the world's biggest celebrities, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Nick Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra, along with several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Salman Khan.

Anant is the youngest son of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, while Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his film King, which also features his daughter Suhana Khan. Salman Khan is set to appear in Battle of Galwan, where he plays an Indian Army officer. Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)