Los Angeles [US], April 26 (ANI): The much-awaited Season 4 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' has finally got a premiere date and also a brand new teaser.

According to Variety, the sci-fi show will return with its fourth season on July 23, with fresh episodes dropping weekly till the finale airs on September 24, 2026. The makers announced the show's premiere date along with a teaser at CCXP in Mexico during the Paramount+ Thunder Stage presentation.

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As per the official logline for 'Star Trek' Season 4, "The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise - led by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) - embark on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colourful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future," as quoted by Variety.

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Besides Mount, the cast also features Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

While Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, others, including Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Alan McElroy, Robbie Thompson, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Mount, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will also executive produce.

It is worth mentioning that 'Strange New Worlds' has already been renewed for a fifth season, which will be the last edition. (ANI)

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