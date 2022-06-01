Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): On May 26, the writer of the BAFTA-winning drama 'Sitting In Limbo,' Stephen S. Thompson died of cancer. He was 56 years old at the time.

According to Variety, Thompson, an author of Jamaican heritage, wrote his first novel, 'Toy Soldiers,' in 2000. 'Missing Joe' (2012) and 'No More Heroes' are two more works by the author (2016).

Also Read | Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar's Period Drama Banned in Oman and Kuwait.

Thompson wrote 'Sitting In Limbo,' a feature-length drama, in response to his brother Anthony Bryan's fight against deportation during the Windrush crisis, a British political controversy in which many immigrants from Caribbean countries who arrived in the UK before 1973 were imprisoned and deported.

The film, directed by Stella Corradi and starring Patrick Robinson and produced by Left Bank Pictures, was broadcast on BBC One in June 2020 and won the BAFTA for Best Single Drama.

Also Read | KK Death Impact: College Fests Might Be Banned at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata After Controversy Over Concert Arrangements.

Thompson was the editor and publisher of the online literary journal The Colverstone Review and had written for publications such as The Observer, The Voice, Wasafiri, Five Dials, and Arena Magazine. He taught screenwriting at Central Film School in London and lectured on creative writing at Winchester University, Birkbeck College, and the University of Edinburgh.

His family said in a statement: "Stephen passed away on Thursday 26th May after a short battle with cancer. He fought hard to beat the odds after being diagnosed just a month earlier, but, ultimately, spent his last few weeks at home, as was his wish, receiving end of life care. Throughout this time, Stephen showed a characteristic determination to live."

They continued, "In the end, however, the rapid progression of cancer meant his body was unable to match the power of his indomitable mind, and he passed away peacefully surrounded by love. His family, friends and partner are heartbroken at his passing but so incredibly proud of all he achieved, both personally and professionally, during his all too short life", as reported by Variety.

The BAFTA said in a statement, "We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Stephen S. Thompson - a brilliant screenwriter who won a TV BAFTA for Single Drama 'Sitting in Limbo' and was nominated for Emerging Talent: Fiction in 2021. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time".

"Absolutely devastated to hear about the loss of a blazing talent, a dear friend and colleague @ss_thompson - gone far too soon. Feel lucky to have known Stephen S. Thompson & bathed in his brilliance. #RestInPower," said BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar.

Casarotto Ramsay & Associates represented Thompson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)