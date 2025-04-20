Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh has expressed his frustration with the underperformance of mid-budget films like his latest espionage thriller, 'Black Bag,' at the box office.

Despite receiving critical acclaim, the film's lacklustre box office draw has Soderbergh concerned about the future of cinema.

Soderbergh believes that the inability of mid-level budget, star-driven movies to attract audiences over 25 is a negative trend for the industry.

"If a mid-level budget, star-driven movie can't seem to get people over the age of 25 years old to come out to theatres -- if that's truly a dead zone -- then that's not a good thing for movies," he said in an interview, as quoted by Deadline.

The director worries that this trend will limit opportunities for filmmakers who want to make movies for grown-ups.

"What's gonna happen to the person behind me who wants to make this kind of film?" he asked, as per Deadline.

Soderbergh even suggested that some of his best-known films, like 'Erin Brockovich' and 'Traffic,' might not get made today.

Soderbergh emphasised the need to cultivate an audience for mid-range movies that aren't fantasy spectacles or low-budget horror films.

"We need to figure out a way to cultivate this audience for movies that are in this mid-range, that aren't fantasy spectacles or low-budget horror movies," he said.

Soderbergh is currently editing his upcoming film, 'The Christophers,' a black comedy starring Ian McKellen and Michaela Coel. (ANI)

