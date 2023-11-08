Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who made their acting debut together with Karan Johar's directorial 'Student of the Year', made fans nostalgic with their reunion at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The duo was seen walking to the red carpet together, having fun banter and posing for the paps.

Also Read | Diwali 2023 Fashion: Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mamta Mohandas - Statement Looks Served by 12 South Beauties That Can Be Your Inspiration This Festive Season (View Pics).

Sidharth looked dapper in a black kurta set that he paired with a matching embroidered jacket while Varun turned heads in a pastel blue printed kurta and off-white trousers.

Karan Johar launched the duo through 'Student of the Year', which was about love and friendship. The movie received immense love, especially from the young audience.

Also Read | Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Noida Police Send Notice to YouTuber for Supplying Snake Venom at Rave Party.

In the flick, Varun starred as a rich bully while Sidharth played one of the most likeable personalities as he was shown to be confident, hardworking, and perfect in almost everything. Alia played the role of a spoilt rich girl who didn't understand things beyond fashion brands and beauty products but was actually a love-struck student who valued relationships above all that.

The actors have come a long way and have delivered some great performances since their debut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen headlining Indian version of global series 'Citadel'. In the project, he will share screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)