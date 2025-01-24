Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Director Subhash Ghai celebrated his 80th birthday today with his dear friend and writer Javed Akhtar after the convocation ceremony at Whistle Woods International Film School. At the event, he also shared the difference between the learning process of acting and direction.

Director Subhash invited screenwriter Javed Akhtar and actor Pankaj Kapur to confer them with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their accomplishments in the film industry.

The convocation was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony on the occasion of Subhash's birthday. The team also celebrated Javed Akhtar's belated birthday on this occasion.

It was followed by media interaction which witnessed the attendance of Javed and Subhash. During the press conference, Javed posed a question to the 'Karma' director as to how Whistle Woods International helps in teaching direction and scriptwriting to the students.

To this, Subhash said that direction and script writing is an art which cannot be taught as it requires a person's vision for execution.

"Learning acting and other things is a craft while learning direction is about one's growth. Direction and writing are two things which are associated with one's life. We made films based on our lives, our roots, the society from where we came from and its struggles. We directed the film from the learnings of our experience. No director has got a break before 8-10 years. It is because as a director you need to first understand your vision and narrative."

Subhash continued, "So if you see, writers and directors are the architects while others are craftsmen. It's not a technical craft, it's a creative craft."

Veteran director Subhash Ghai has turned 80 years old today. He is known for films 'Karma', Ram-Lakhan', 'Taal' and 'Hero' among others. (ANI)

