Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios unveiled the highly anticipated music album of 120 Bahadur at the iconic Royal Opera House in Mumbai. The grand event brought together some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry, including director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, actor Raashii Khanna, and music maestros Amit Trivedi, Salim–Sulaiman, and Javed Akhtar, along with celebrated singers Sukhwinder Singh, Javed Ali, and Asees Kaur. ‘120 Bahadur’: Farhan Akhtar’s War Movie Anthem ‘Dada Kishan Ki Jai’ Becomes India Women’s Cricket Team’s Victory Song at ICC World Cup 2025 Final Match.

The event marked a high point in the film’s promotional journey, celebrating not just its music but also its spirit of courage and unity. Following the massive success of the teaser and the first track "Dada Kishan Ki Jai", the complete album takes listeners deeper into the film’s emotional landscape, exploring the many shades of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism.

A Soulful Celebration of Courage and Emotion

From patriotic anthems to heartfelt ballads, the music of 120 Bahadur encapsulates the very essence of the film - courage, love for the motherland, and unbreakable spirit. The evening was attended by a host of talents including Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, Chirag Kotwal, Utkarsh Wankhede, Amjad, Nadeem, Aamir, Sparsh, Brijesh Karanwal, Sahib Verma, Atul Singh, Devendra Ahirwar, Dhanveer Singh, Ashutosh Shukla, Ankit Siwach, Digvijay Pratap, Vivan Bhatena, Ajinkya, and Eijaz Khan, all coming together to celebrate the film’s powerful music.

Tracklist Highlights from the Album:

1. "Dada Kishan Ki Jai" – Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, penned by Javed Akhtar, and composed by Salim–Sulaiman, this patriotic anthem has already struck a deep emotional chord with audiences.

2. "Main Hoon Woh Dharti Maa" – Performed by Shreya Ghoshal, written by Javed Akhtar, and composed by Amit Trivedi, the track celebrates the spirit of the motherland.

3. "Yaad Aate Hain" – A touching number by Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, Chirag Kotwal, and Utkarsh Wankhede, composed by Amit Trivedi, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

4. "Naine Ra Lobhi" – Sung by Javed Ali and Asees Kaur, this soulful track is written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Amjad Nadeem Aamir.

Each song beautifully reflects the emotions of the film — from valour and sacrifice to love and longing — heightening anticipation for the upcoming trailer and theatrical release.

'120 Bahadur' Jukebox

A Tribute to the Bravery of Indian Soldiers

120 Bahadur tells the inspiring true story of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, leading his men in one of the most heroic chapters of Indian military history. At its heart, the film resonates with a single powerful line: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.” '120 Bahadur' Director Razneesh Razy Ghai Opens Up on the Most Emotional Part of the Movie That Moved Him to the Core.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Trigger Happy Studios, 120 Bahadur is an Excel Entertainment Production, set to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

The film’s music album - an emotional and patriotic blend of melody, poetry, and cinematic grandeur - reinforces 120 Bahadur as one of the most awaited war dramas of the year.

