New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, best known for directing "The Kerala Story", is set to make his production debut with "Charak" this year.

Sen has produced the movie, which "delves into the dark and unsettling world of occult rituals and faith-driven extremities", under his banner Sipping Tea Cinemas.

According to a press release, "Charak" ("Fear of Faith") is set against the backdrop of the Charak Mela, an annual Hindu festival honouring Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali.

The movie is inspired by real-life incidents reported in Indian media, the makers said.

"'Charak' explores the interplay of faith, rituals, and human extremities, shedding light on the occult practices, sacrifices, and eerie traditions that continue to exist in the shadows of religious devotion," read the film's logline.

