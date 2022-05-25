Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Star Kid and Bollywood debutant Suhana Khan shared pictures from her birthday celebration in Ooty with her 'The Archies' co-stars, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others.

On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped some glimpses from her birthday bash. The birthday girl was seen gorgeous in a pretty one-shoulder orange bodycon dress. In one of the snaps, she can also be seen sitting at a table with Agastya. In another picture, Khushi Kapoor can be seen posing with Suhana.

In some pictures, the entire room is seen decorated with 'Happy birthday' and colourful balloons. Flower bouquets for the birthday girl are also seen in pictures.

She captioned the post, "22/22".

On the work front, Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the popular 'Archie' comics. (ANI)

