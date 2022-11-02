New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, on November 2, turned a year older. Several Bollywood actors took to their social media accounts to mark this occasion and poured in warm wishes for her.

Actor Ananya Panday shared a picture and wrote, "From cradle to grave- Shan and Anne Anne and Shan I love you my sister happy birthday I hope all ur wishes come true."

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite girl. I love uu Shan."

Khushi Kapoor shared a collage picture and wrote, "Happy birthday to my soul sister and Scorpio baby. I love you the most."

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora shared a picture from Shanaya's birthday celebration and wrote, "Happy Birthday Princess."

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday. May you have a great year filled with health, happiness, peace and success."

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday to this princess, love you, keep shining and killing it. Can't wait for the world to see you shine."

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a string of pictures with Shanaya and captioned it, " Happy happy birthday my baby @shanayakapoor02 love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to mark her grand Bollywood debut with producer Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Bedhadak', in which she will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit.

Helmed by Shashank Khatian the film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Parizada in the lead roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

