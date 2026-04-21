Los Angeles [US], April 21 (ANI): Actor and singer Suki Waterhouse has announced her third studio album titled 'Loveland', which is slated for release on July 10 via Island Records, according to Variety.

The indie-pop artist recently unveiled the album's first single, "Back in Love", and is set to release another track, "Tiny Raisin," later this week. The 14-track album features collaborations with several noted songwriters, including Amy Allen, Aaron Dessner, Joel Little, Dan Wilson, Jules Apollinaire and Natalie Findlay.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar REACTS to 'Jana Nayagan' Row, Reveals They Expected Release Hurdles (Watch Video).

Sharing her thoughts on the album, Waterhouse said, "'Loveland' to me lives in the distance between a former self who felt most alive in romance, fantasy and momentum, and a present self reaching for something steadier, more intimate and more true." She added that the emotional depth of the record is influenced by motherhood and the evolving sense of identity that comes with it, as per the outlet.

'Loveland' follows her 2024 album 'Memoir of a Sparklemuffin' and her 2022 debut 'I Can't Let Go'. It also marks her first release under Island Records after previously working with Sub Pop Records.

Also Read | Puja Banerjee Announces Secod Pregnancy With Husband Kunal Verma, Flaunts Baby Bump in Cute Video - WATCH.

Apart from music, Waterhouse has also made a mark in film and television, with appearances in the series adaptation of 'Daisy Jones & the Six' and the film 'Daliland', according to Variety.

The artist is also set to perform at the Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer, with more tour dates expected to be announced. She has previously opened for artists including Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour, as well as Laufey and Father John Misty. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)