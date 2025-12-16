The Sundance Film Festival has revealed its short film selections for the 2026 edition, featuring 54 titles across eight programs. Representing 22 countries and territories, the shorts include fiction, documentary, and animated storytelling. This year, the festival will also feature a special Park City Legacy short film program, screening films from past editions with the filmmakers in attendance to mark its final year in Park City, Utah, according to Variety. Boot Riley's 'I Love Boosters' Set as Opening Night Film for SXSW Film & TV Festival 2026.

Sundance Director of Programming Kim Yutani said, "We are looking forward to presenting these short films as part of our 2026 selection this coming January. Each one is a testament to the creative talent working in the short film space, proving that powerful storytelling is impactful across formats. This year's program is rich with explorations of belonging, resilience, and the unexpected ways people navigate both the everyday and the extraordinary," as quoted by Variety.

The festival will take place from January 22 to February 1 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, with individual ticket sales beginning January 14.

Meanwhile, the American Cinematheque announced the honourees for its fifth annual Tribute to the Crafts, recognising exceptional work behind the camera. Films celebrated include Sinners, One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, Train Dreams, Hedda, Wicked: For Good, F1, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Golden, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Weapons.

Academy Award-nominated production designer Jack Fisk ("Marty Supreme") will also receive the Career Achievement Award for his work spanning the past five decades, contributing to films including There Will Be Blood, The Revenant, The Tree of Life, Mulholland Drive and Killers of the Flower Moon. The late Andrew J. Kuehn Jr., often referred to as the Godfather of Movie Trailers, will be honoured with the Unsung Hero Award for his trailblazing work in film marketing, according to Variety.

The Tribute to the Crafts recognises excellence across 13 categories:

Casting: Sinners (Francine Maisler) - Warner Bros. PicturesCinematography: Train Dreams (Adolpho Veloso) - NetflixChoreography: Wicked: For Good (Christopher Scott) - Universal PicturesCostume Design: Hedda (Lindsay Pugh) - Amazon MGM StudiosEditing: One Battle After Another (Andy Jurgensen) - Warner Bros. PicturesHair and Makeup: 'Frankenstein' (Mike Hill, Cliona Furey & Jordan Samuel) - NetflixProduction Design/Set Decoration/Prop Master: 'Frankenstein' (Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau & Christopher Geggie) - NetflixScore: 'Sinners' (Ludwig Goransson) - Warner Bros. PicturesSong: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, IDO, 24, & TEDDY) - NetflixSound: 'F1' (Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary Rizzo, Juan Peralta & Gareth John) - Apple Original FilmsStunts: 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' (Wade Eastwood) - Paramount PicturesTrailer: Weapons (John Stanford & Susie Shen on behalf of Warner Bros.; Jared Sapolin, Joel Walden, James Edgington, Greg Brotherton, John Salazar & Nate Rowe on behalf of Mark Woollen and Associates) - Warner Bros. PicturesVisual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon & Daniel Barrett) - 20th Century Studios.

"It was an incredible year at the movies, and there is no better place to watch the essential work of the artisans and craftspeople that shaped this year's films like the cinema. Our jury had plenty of worthy selections to choose from," said Grant Moninger, the American Cinematheque's Artistic Director, in a statement, according to Variety.