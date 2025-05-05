Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): The release date of Suniel Shetty starrer 'Kesari Veer' has been postponed once again after it was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on May 16, 2025.

Panorama Studios, the film's official distributor, announced that the release date of 'Kesari Veer' has been pushed to May 23, 2025.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Panorama Studios shared a poster of the film while announcing the new release date.

While sharing the news, Panorama Studios wrote,

"See you in the theatres on 23rd May 2025. Releasing Worldwide in Cinemas on 23rd May, 2025."

Along with Suniel Shetty, the film also stars Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. The film is bankrolled by the veteran producer Kanu Cauhan and is directed by Prince Dhiman.

As per a press note, the 'Kesari Veer' delves "into the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders in 14th century AD."

Producer Kanu Chauhan shared that the project is a passion-driven effort, stemming from a deep personal connection and a desire to shed light on this lesser-known chapter of Indian history.

Prince Dhiman described how the narrative moved him emotionally, sparking thorough research to ensure every detail reflects historical accuracy.

In the coming months, Suniel will also be seen in various projects like 'The Legend of Somnath', 'Welcome to the Jungle', a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate, and 'Hunter 3'. (ANI)

