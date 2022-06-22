Sunny Deol-starrer Ghayal completed 32 years of its release on Wednesday.

Marking the special occasion, Sunny took to Instagram and dropped a video which comprises a string of his iconic scenes from the film. Alongside the clip, he spoke about how people struggle in the country for "justice." Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty Go Goofy Over Co-Star Sunny Deol Bunking First Day Shooting of Their Next (View Pic).

"#32YearsOfGhayal..The world hasn't changed much. The same struggle for justice & fight for what's right is still relevant today #Ghayal," Sunny captioned the post, leaving fans nostalgic. "Best film. Can watch it anytime," a social media user commented. Sunny Deol Shares Nostalgic Video Celebrating Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Anniversary (Watch Video).

"Loved your dialogues in the film Sunny paaji," another one wrote.

"Ghayal is an evergreen film," a netizen commented. For the unversed, 'Ghayal' was produced by Dharmendra and helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film starred Sunny as an amateur boxer, who goes on to avenge his brother's death. He was also jointly given a National Award (Special Jury Award), with Pankaj Kapur and South Indian actress Jayabharathi.

Sunny Deol Celebrates 32 Years of Ghayal

Meenakshi Seshadri and Amrish Puri also featured in the film, which garnered a lot of appriciation for its high-voltage action and great drama. Sunny wil be be seen next sharing screen space with Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan in R Balki's Chup. He is also coming up with Gadar 2 and Apne 2.

