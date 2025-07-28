Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): After Sunny Deol met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Leh, Ladakh, the 'Border 2' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of the meeting and voiced his feelings of "deep honour and gratitude."

In the picture, Sunny Deol could be seen bowing before Dalai Lama, with the spiritual leader gently touching the actor's hands to his forehead.

"A moment of deep honor and gratitude. Met His Holiness, The Dalai Lama during my journey through the serene landscapes of Ladakh. His presence, wisdom, and blessings filled my heart with peace. Truly unforgettable," he wrote in the caption.

The actor's meeting with the Dalai Lama comes at a time when he has been enjoying a quick getaway to explore the scenic landscapes of Himachal Pradesh and beyond. Earlier this month, Sunny shared pictures of himself from Baralacha La Pass, flaunting his new look after wrapping the shoot for 'Border 2.'

"Life's a winding road through mountain peaks -- fresh look, new direction," he wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Sunny Deol will be next seen in the much-awaited 'Border 2.' Backed by a stellar production team of Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Krishnan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta, the film will be released on January 23, 2025.

The sequel looks forward to bringing back the iconic legacy of the original film that came out in 1997. Besides Sunny, the film also features actors like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

The actor also has Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' in the pipeline. The first glimpse of the film was recently unveiled, officially introducing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

"Honoured to be part of a story that has shaped generations. Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, the immortal story of Rama vs Ravana. Grateful to walk this path, and to share it with all of you. Let's celebrate this moment and together, step into the @worldoframayana. Our Truth. Our History,' Sunny wrote on Instagram.

'Ramayana' will be released on Diwali 2026. (ANI)

