Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): If you are planning to watch Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' in theatres this Thursday, then there's Bollywood star Sunny Deol's performance to watch too. The teaser of Sunny's upcoming film 'Jaat' will be attached to Pushpa 2.

Sharing the update, Sunny on Instagram wrote, "The Grandest teaser launch for #JAAT Witness the MASSIVE #JaatTeaser in 12,500+ screens worldwide exclusively with #Pushpa2TheRule Enjoy the glimpse of the MASS FEAST on the big screens Directed by @megopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy."

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Park Bo-gum's 'Wonderland' to Jeon So-Nee's 'Parasyte: The Grey', Here Are 5 Sci-Fi K-Dramas That Will Keep You Glued This December.

The cast also includes Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. The music, composed by the brilliant Thaman S, is anticipated to enhance the film's emotional and action-packed moments.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by the Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' aims to be a cinematic experience filled with high-octane action and gripping drama.

Also Read | Maryam Faisal's X-Rated Video Leak: Fifth Pakistani Social Media Influencer Caught in Viral MMS Scandal Following Kanwal Aftab.

Pushpa 2 is set to be released this Thursday.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

Recently, Rashmika took to her Instagram Stories to share her five-year journey with the Pushpa franchise and expressed the bittersweet feelings she experienced on her "last day" of filming.In her long note, Rashmika revealed the busy day she had before heading to the sets for her final shoot. She also shared about the whirlwind schedule that included a flight to Chennai for an event, followed by a return to Hyderabad late at night. Despite only having a few hours of sleep, Rashmika pushed through exhaustion and arrived on set for the final day of shooting.

"Dear diary, 25th Nov This day for me was so overwhelmingly.. I just still don't know how to react on it.. ok I'll explain 24th evening after an entire day of shoot we took a flight to Chennai and we had such a lovely event in Chennai Flew back the same night back to Hyderabad Went home slept for about 4 or 5 hours.. woke up rushed to shoot for my last day of Pushpa :(( We shot a crazy amazing song (you'll all get to know about this very very soon) My whole day till late went in shoot.. and I knew it was my last day but somehow it didn't feel like the last day you know.. like hmm I don't know how to say Out of the 7/8 years Last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry and finally it was my last day..," read a part of her note.

The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)