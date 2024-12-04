As the year draws to a close, just a few weeks remain to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 with renewed hope and zest. As we look back, let's rewind and revisit some unforgettable sci-fi K-dramas that left a lasting impact. No doubt, there is a certain hunger dangles after finishing a truly gripping series. It’s not the kind that tempts you to bake a Victoria sponge cake, but rather the kind that ignites curiosity, pulling you to explore new worlds. If you are one of those K-dram fans who joined Captain Han on his journey to the moon in The Silent Sea, then we feel the survival hunger is still there within you. Fortunately, there are plenty more South Korean sci-fi dramas and movies to satisfy that craving. Year Ender 2024: From Park Bo-Young’s ‘Light Shop’ to Lee Jung-Jae's ‘Squid Game 2’, Here Are 6 K-Dramas To Keep You Hooked This Holiday Season.

From Time-Travel adventures to Alien Invasions, you name it and these K-dramas have it all. Check out the list of releases from 2024 here!

Wonderland

In a world where an AI programme allows communication with the deceased, a flight attendant and a mother begin to question the boundaries of reality and humanity. The question remains will they find peace?

Alienoid: Return to the Future

In a captivating tale, ancient Taoists journey through time and space in a quest to obtain a divine sword, blending mysticism with thrilling adventure. Starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Kim Tae-ri, Kim Woo-bin, Lee Hanee, Yum Jung-ah, Jo Woo-jin, Kim Eui-Sung, and Jin Seon-kyu, played key roles in the sci-fi film.

Parasyte: The Grey

When mysterious parasites take over human hosts, people must fight back to save humanity and Earth. The series stars Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Jung-hyun. Year Ender 2024: Lee Dong-Wook's ‘A Shop for Killers’ to Choi Woo-Shik’s ‘A Killer Paradox’; Here Are 7 Thrillers That Had K-Drama Fans Glued to Their Screens.

Blood Free

After millions of years of eating animal meat, BF, the company now controls the market for genetically engineered cultured meat. The K-drama stars Yoon Ja Yoo. Starring Han Hyo-Joo, Ju Ji-hoon, and Lee Hee-Joon in lead roles.

Goodbye Earth

Have you ever asked yourself what would happen if an asteroid hurtled towards Earth with nothing to stop it? What would become of humanity? Watch this series to know more.

