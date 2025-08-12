Los Angeles [US], August 12 (ANI): Veteran actress Susi Sanchez will be seen in a pivotal role in 'Money Heist' actor Jaime Lorente's directorial debut 'El Mal Hijo'.

As per Deadline, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Salvador S. Molina, who also penned the screenplay, and is produced by AF, which presented the project to buyers in Cannes.

The project is scheduled to begin shooting this year. The story tells the story of a grandmother (Sanchez) and her eleven-year-old grandson, Ruben (Abel de la Fuente).

The plot opens as the pair begins a journey through an endless field of lemon trees and cochineal-infested prickly pears. There, the grandmother wants to show him something no one else has seen: inside an old farm shed, Pascuala appears to have her own son held captive.

Christian Checa (On the Fringe) will portray the adult Ruben, ten years later, as he faces the return of a father who arrives at the worst possible moment, trying to fix the unfixable.

Sanchez is a two-time Goya award winner. Her most notable roles include Queen Isabella the Catholic in Mad Love (Juana la Loca). She has starred in several Pedro Almodovar films (The Skin I Live In, I'm So Excited!, Julieta, Pain and Glory), as well as in the Baztan Trilogy adaptations (The Invisible Guardian, The Legacy of the Bones, Offering to the Storm). (ANI)

