Washington DC [US], August 28 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Culture has revealed that 'Left-Handed Girl', directed by Tsou Shih-ching, has been selected as the country's submission for the best international feature category at the 98th Academy Awards, reported Variety.

Written by Sean Baker and Tsou, the film is set against the bustling backdrop of Taipei's night markets and portrays a multi-generational story spanning three generations of women. The narrative follows a single mother who relocates to Taipei with her two daughters, establishing a night market stall to make ends meet.

As the family navigates the challenges of an unfamiliar city and a new life, the three women struggle with real-world pressures while finding a sense of belonging and strengthening family bonds through their mutual dependence, as per the outlet.

The cast includes Janel Tsai, Ma Shih-yuan, Nina Ye, Brando Huang, Akio Chen and Chao Xin-yan.

Sean Baker-produced 'Left-Handed Girl' also premiered in competition in the Cannes festival sidebar. It gained international recognition, winning the Gan Foundation Award at the Critics' Week competition section of the Cannes Film Festival. The film was subsequently invited to the Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival, and has been selected for competition at the Busan International Film Festival.

The selection committee chose 'Left-Handed Girl' by majority vote. The ministry cited the film's "distinctive Taiwanese night market setting, which presents themes of coming-of-age conflicts with traditional patriarchal society through the perspective of a left-handed girl, featuring an upbeat rhythm and contemporary aesthetic style," as reported by Variety.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release in multiple French cities starting September 17, followed by a release in Taiwan on October 31. International rollouts are planned for the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. beginning in November, with a global Netflix debut set for November 28.

Production companies include Left-Handed Girl Film Production, LHG Films LTD, Good Chaos and Le Pacte, with Le Pacte handling international sales.

The Oscar International Feature Shortlist will be announced on December 16, and the final five nominees will be announced on January 22, according to Variety. (ANI)

