New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The trailer of 'kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' has been unveiled.

The trailer sets the story of the fourth instalment of the popular film franchise 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes (2017).

Also Read | Laapataa Ladies Song ‘Sajni’: Arijit Singh’s Melodious Voice Offers a Glimpse into Romance and Love in Kiran Rao’s Comedy-Drama (Watch Video).

https://twitter.com/20thcentury/status/1756828321042899060

The trailer shows one ape ruler enslaving others as he seeks out ancient human technology, while a different ape works with a young human woman on a quest for freedom.

Also Read | Section 108: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wraps Up Filming of His Upcoming Crime Thriller.

Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, Eka Darville, Kevin Durand, William H. Macy and Dichen Lachman star in the feature, which is from director Wes Bal, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The screenplay is crafted by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison, based on characters created by Jaffa and Silver. Produced by Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick Jr., Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Jason Reed, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping as executive producers.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes airs globally on May 10, 2024, promising an immersive experience. 20th Century Studios will release the movie in India, on the same day in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)