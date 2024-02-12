Nawazuddin Siddiqui has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Section 108 with a cake-cutting ceremony alongside the entire crew. The film, with a stellar cast that includes Arbaaz Khan and Regina Cassandra, is helmed by Rasikh Khan and produced by Cinemawala Productions. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Shora Siddiqui On Her 14th Birthday - WATCH.

Nawazuddin plays an insurance claims lawyer, Tahoor Khan, brought in after a billionaire, essayed by Arbaaz, disappears. He is presumed to be dead by the court, but the insurance company, required to pay the claims due to his family, believes it is a fraud. Cassandra will be seen in the role of Shikha Saxena, an executive of the insurance company.

Check Out Section 108 Teaser Here:

Additional details of the plot are being kept under wraps. With filming now completed, post-production work is expected to commence soon. The movie's title is presumably inspired by Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code, which relates to the abetment of crime.

Section 108, according to its makers, promises to be a captivating cinematic experience, with Nawazuddin once again showcasing his versatile acting prowess alongside the talented ensemble cast. Section 108: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starts Shooting for Anees Bazmee's Upcoming Film! (Watch Video).

The movie also stars Aasif Khan, Rumi Khan, Saanand Verma, Alisshaa Ohri and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in pivotal roles. Nawazuddin last featured in Haddi. He now has Noorani Chehra and Sangeen in the pipeline.

