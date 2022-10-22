Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22 (ANI): Diwali 2022 has no release of leading actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith and Kamal Haasan. But this time the box office clash between two stars of the Tamil film industry, Karthi and Sivakarthikeyan is even more interesting.

Whether it's Telugu, Tamil, Kannada or Malayalam, fans were gearing up for many eagerly awaited movies for the Diwali season. Most of the films hit the big screens on Friday, October 21 ahead of the Diwali festival on October 24.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Birthday: Hot Pics of the Pretty Babe in Bikini!.

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Prince' releases on October 21 and will clash with Karthi's 'Sardaar' at the box office. The movie screens on October 21. A romantic comedy film directed by Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame. Ukrainian model Maria Ryaboshapka, who plays the female lead in the film, has made her Tamil debut with Prince

Kamalakannan, a fan of actor Sivakarthikeyan, told to ANI, "Every year during Diwali festival we have been waiting for Sivakarthikeyan's film to release and this year it is Sivakarthikeyan's release for Diwali festival. "

Also Read | Meghan Markle's XXX Scene of Her Performing Oral Sex in a Car From 2008 Episode of 90210 Resurfaces!.

Further, he said that "After Rajini, Kamal and MGR, Sivakarthikeyan film is expected by the audience during the festival. Sivakarthikeyan's film is a bigger celebration for us than Diwali."

"Diwali will start for us after watching 'Prince'. It is our request that Sivakarthikeyan's film should be released on Diwali every year," said Suriya, another Sivakarthikeyan's fan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)