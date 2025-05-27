Washington [US], May 27 (ANI): Tatyana Ali has opened up about a tough moment she faced during the making of the 1999 teen film Jawbreaker.

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress shared that she was bullied on set by one of her co-stars. But she also remembered a kind act from Rose McGowan, who stood up for her.

"These are from Jawbreaker (1999). I was the only one actually in high school when we shot this, and I dealt with a little bullying on set from one actress in particular. But one day, she tried it in front of everybody... and @rosemcgowan told her to stfu in front of everybody! I will always love her for that!," read the caption of her post.

Jawbreaker was released over 25 years ago and followed the story of three high school girls who accidentally kill their best friend. It starred Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart, Julie Benz, Judy Greer, and Tatyana Ali. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was written and directed by Darren Stein and earned $3.1 million at the box office, slightly below its $3.5 million budget.

Back in 2017, a TV series based on Jawbreaker was announced, with Stein returning to write the show. The series, which was supposed to follow a new group of girls in Beverly Hills, never made it to screen. (ANI)

