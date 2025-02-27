Los Angeles [US], February 27 (ANI): Hollywood star Selena Gomez's recent appearance at the SAG Awards caught netizens' attention, with many trolling her for weight loss.

Social media users noticed that, compared to 12 months ago, the 32-year-old actor and singer was noticeably slimmer, with some accusing her of using Ozempic. Following body-shaming abuse against Gomez, her former boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, took to Instagram and called out the trolls.

Also Read | Oscars 2025 Live Streaming Date and Time: Here's When and Where To Watch the 97th Academy Awards Online In India.

The Twilight actor took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a post from influencer Alex Light, which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, highlighted contradictory comments about Gomez's body from when she posed on the red carpet at the 2024 and 2025 SAG Awards.

"Selena was mocked last year at the SAG Awards for putting on weight, told to go on Ozempic. At this year's SAG Awards, she's slammed for losing weight, mocked for allegedly being on Ozempic," Light wrote in her post.

Also Read | Gene Hackman Dies at 95: From 'The French Connection' to 'Mississippi Burning' - A Look Back at Iconic Roles of the Oscar-Winning Actor.

"This isn't just about Selena; it's about the impossible standards placed on all women - in the public eye or not. No matter what we do, someone will have an opinion. So let's remind ourselves: our bodies are ours, not up for public discussion."

Lautner, who has previously opened up about struggling with mental health due to public comments about his body once he wrapped filming the Twilight franchise, also decided to weigh in, writing, "It's a cruel world full of hate out there."

"You can never please everyone, nor should you have to. In my experience it doesn't make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters. And it sure isn't the shape, colour or appearance of your body," the actor continued. "Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out. ...and be a little bit nicer."

Gomez, who publicly revealed her lupus diagnosis in 2015 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, has shut down body shamers throughout her career since her breakout role on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place as a teen.

The Only Murders in the Building actress has also been open about dealing with "weight fluctuation" following her diagnosis due to a combination of her lupus, medication and other health factors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)