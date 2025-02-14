Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made this Valentine’s Day extra special by announcing their new album, ‘I Said I Love You First’. Along with the announcement, Selena shared a series of stills and revealed that the album’s first single, “Scared of Loving You”, is now available on all streaming platforms. The two-minute-long track captures affectionate moments between Selena and her fiancé, Benny. The full album is set to release on March 21.

Golden Globes 2025: Selena Gomez and Fiancé Benny Blanco Steal Hearts in Their First Public Appearance Post-Engagement (Watch Video).

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s New Album Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Watch Video of ‘Scared of Loving You’ Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)