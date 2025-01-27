A video of Selena Gomez has gone viral, showing the singer-actress breaking down in tears and apologising. In the emotional clip, she says, "I just want to say I am so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children... they don't understand. I am so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can't. I don't know what to do." While the video was reportedly shared on her Instagram Story, it is no longer available there. The clip is believed to be her reaction to newly elected US President Donald Trump's decision to deport illegal immigrants to their respective countries. This policy would affect thousands of individuals from countries such as Mexico, Colombia, and even India. Mexico Denies Landing Clearance to US Deportation Flight Carrying Illegal Immigrants, Says Report.

Watch Deleted Insta Story Video of Selena Gomez

🚨 Selena Gomez breaks into tears about Donald Trump deporting Mexicans pic.twitter.com/TOt34nOrCj — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) January 27, 2025

Selena Gomez's Insta Story After Deletion

Selena Gomez's Insta Story

