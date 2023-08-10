Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Actors Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine talked about sharing screen space in Matthew Lopez’s directorial ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’.

The movie revolves around Alex Claremont Diaz, the son of the American President, and Britain’s Prince Henry. Their long-running dispute threatens to sever ties between the two countries. Taylor is seen as Alex, while Nicholas plays the role of Prince Henry in the movie. They got candid about their roles and shared working experience in the film.

Taylor said, “When you have two seemingly immovable people on complete opposite ends of the spectrum who start taking baby steps towards the middle, you’re going to root for it, right? You want to see these unlikely lovers come together. Once these guys begin to understand each other, their world opens up and hate easily turns to love.”

Nicholas added, “Alex and Nicholas are very different people, but they didn’t realize how much they share in common. The more time they are forced to spend together, the more they see they are good for each other and complement each other in a lot of ways.”

Galitzine affirmed how Perez was perfect for the role, “When it came down to Taylor, he was so impressive and had so much charisma. I couldn’t imagine anyone better suited for the part. And I loved working with him. So much of the filming process for me is about finding an acting partner who loves being there as much as I do. Taylor is such a fun-loving person and such a joy to be around. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Taylor also shared how it was to work with Nicholas, “Working with Nick was excellent. There are some rather intimate scenes in the movie, so we had to become close very fast and trust each other right away. And we did. We were each other’s biggest support because we both cared so much.”

Alongside Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in the leading role, the film also stars Oscar nominee Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont, the first lady president of the United States of America, Sarah Shahi, and Clifton Collins Jr. in pivotal roles. The film will premiere on Prime Video on August 11. (ANI)

