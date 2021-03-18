Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday headed to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot of the film titled 'Ram Setu'.

The 'Boss' star took to Twitter and posted a picture with the leading ladies while starting the journey for the much-anticipated film

In the picture, Akshay, in a black shirt and grey pants, is seen next to Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez. The 'Kick' actor is seen in a designer off white suit, while Nushrat is in a white suit with pink detailing.

Taking to the captions, the 'Mission Mangal' star wrote, "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys (added a folded hands emoticon)."

Earlier, the 'Good Newwz' actor had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing posters on his social media accounts.

He had also shared the first look poster of the film that revolves around the ideals of Lord Rama.

The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)