Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani are set to return with the second season of their show Gunaah.

Directed by Anil Senior, the upcoming season also features Darshan Pandya and Shashank Ketkar.

On Friday, the makers announced the new season with an intriguing teaser. Watch it here.

Speaking about reprising her role as Tara, Surbhi said in a press note, "Season 1 introduced everyone to Tara's world--her struggles, her relationships, and the weight of her choices. But Season 2 is on a whole new level. Tara is thrown into situations that challenge everything she stands for, pushing her strength and emotions to their very limits. The twists in her relationship with Abhimanyu are heart-wrenching and raw, and I think anyone who has ever wrestled with love, guilt, or redemption will deeply connect with her story. I'm so excited for audiences to see this side of her--it's emotional, intense, and full of surprises!"

Gashmeer also expressed his excitement, describing the second season as extraordinary.

"Abhimanyu's journey in Gunaah Season 2 is nothing short of extraordinary. This time, his choices are more difficult, his struggles are more profound, and his vulnerabilities are laid bare. It was both challenging and rewarding to portray his evolution, especially as he navigates the tumultuous relationships and high-stakes decisions that define this season. I'm confident that viewers will resonate with the complexities of his character and the emotional depth of his story," he said.

Gunaah 2 is set to premiere on January 3 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

