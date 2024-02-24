New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): On the occasion of Nani's 40th birthday, the makers of 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' unveiled the film's teaser.

In the teaser, Nani is seen in an intense action avatar. Towards the end of the glimpse, audiences witness S. J. Suryah as a police officer saying 'Happy Birthday Brother' with a devilish laugh, leaving netizens truly excited.

Also Read | Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Seek Blessings at Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Temple With Daughter Navya, Singer Shares Video From Their Visit on Insta - Watch.

Sharing the teaser, DVV Entertainment wrote, "Happy Birthday Brother @NameIsNani. Here's our MASS treat for all... Saripodhaa Sanivaaram glimpse."

https://twitter.com/DVVMovies/status/1761318643873284441

Also Read | Destin Daniel Cretton to Helm Live-Action Naruto Adaptation for Lionsgate – Reports.

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan and Sai Kumar P in key roles. While the film's music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, Murali G has been roped in as the DOP and Karthika Srinivas as the editor. Vivek Athreya has directed the film.

Nani was last seen in Hi Nanna. It featured Nani as a single parent, Viraj, taking care of his 6-year-old daughter (Kaira Khanna). Mrunal Thakur was seen opposite Nani in the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)