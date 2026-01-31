PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31: At the World Raw Powerlifting Championship held in Vietnam, IPS Academy's talented athlete Vishal Dhakad delivered a stellar performance to clinch the gold medal in the Under-Junior 74 kg category. With this historic victory, Vishal brought international recognition to India and the state.

Also Read | 'The 50': Rajat Dalal Physically Attacks Digvijay Singh Rathee in New Promo; Shocked Netizens Call Former a 'Gunda' (Watch Video).

The world-class championship witnessed intense competition among top athletes from several countries. Despite the tough field, Vishal secured first place through his powerful performance, technical precision, and mental strength. In addition to the gold medal, he also won the World Strongman Trophy.

Associated with IPS Academy - Institute of Engineering & Science, Indore, Vishal's achievement is being hailed as a major success in the state's sporting history. His win has inspired renewed enthusiasm among young athletes across the region.

Also Read | Union Budget 2026-27: Why Nirmala Sitharaman Is Tabling the Budget on a Sunday? Know Why 'Sunday Budget' Is a First Since Independence.

Expressing pride over the achievement, IPS Academy President Architect Achal Chaudhary said the victory is a matter of great pride for both the institution and the state. Principal Dr. Archana Kirti Chaudhary added that Vishal's success proves that consistent practice, discipline, and dedication can lead to outstanding accomplishments even at the global level.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)