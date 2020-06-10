Entertainment News | Telugu Film Shooting to Resume from July 15

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Extending support to the Telugu Film Industry (TFI), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday agreed to resume film shooting in the state from July 15.

A delegation of Tollywood bigshots including superstars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, and 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli had met the Chief Minister earlier today to discuss the problems faced by the industry due to COVID induced lockdown.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi addressed the media after the meeting with the CM and said that the Chief Minister has agreed to allow shooting in the state from July 15. The CM also assured to allot 300 acres of land in Visakhapatnam for the industry, the actor added.

"The Chief Minister assured to provide lands in Vizag for the film industry, for setting up of studios and other production facilities working from the state," said the Andhra Pradesh's Information and Public Relations minister Perni Nani.

"The government also agreed to provide land for housing plots for the celebrities who wish to settle in Vizag", the minister added.

A delegation of the TFI including superstars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, producers D Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, C Kalyan, and directors Trivikram Srinivas, SS Rajamouli had reached Amaravati in a special flight from Hyderabad for meeting the CM at his residence earlier today.

The industry has been shuttered for over two months owing to the health concerns around the coronavirus crisis and the nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

