Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Makers of the recently released action film 'Leo' organised a special success meet event for the fans in Chennai.

The star cast of the film, including director Lokesh Kangraj, actors Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Myskkin, Sany Master, and Arjun Sarja among others arrived at the fans' event.

On Saturday night, Thalapathy Vijay took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures from the fan event.

In the pictures, Vijay could be seen donning a simple brown shirt paired with blue denims.

In the first two pictures, he could be seen flaunting his smile and waving to the fans.

He received a lot of positive responses for his film 'Leo'. Many places down South witnessed a sea of fans thronging cinema halls with full "band baaja".

Fans can be seen celebrating the release of Leo outside the Sree Padmanabha Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' also featured Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. 'Leo' marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth also talked about Thalapathi Vijay and Sanjay Dutt's film 'Leo' and said, "I pray to God, that movie should become a huge hit."

In order to make the release a grand affair, Seven Screen Studios Production had filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened as early as 4 am across cinema halls in Tamil Nadu on the day of its release. However, the court refrained from passing orders regarding the request. (ANI)

