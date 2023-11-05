In today’s episode of Anupamaa, Leela's emotional gesture of returning bangles to Anupama in front of Anuj warms hearts. Anuj asks her to keep the bangles if she considers them her family and his response softens. Leela comments that Anuj has a golden heart, which puts a smile on his face. Anupam,a makes her wear those bangles. Anupamaa November 4, 2023 Written Update: MaAn Performs Romantic Dance at Kavya’s Baby Shower, Tapish Enters!

As the celebrations conclude and the Kapadia family returns home, Anuj notices Anupama's discomfort, discovering she had injured her hand while lifting heavy objects. Anuj's caring gesture of massaging Anupama's arm prompts a sudden outburst from Malti Devi, who questions Anupama's independence and accuses her of making Anuj a servant.

Anuj's fierce defense of Anupama leads to a dramatic showdown, but it turns out to be Malti Devi's imagination. She arrives with tea and coffee, praising Anupama's dedication to her ex-in-laws. As the family discusses an old age home project, Malti Devi fears Anupama's intentions and grows suspicious thinking they are planning to send her there.

Elsewhere, Hasmukh consoles Leela, who worries about Dimpy's attachment to Titu. Hasmukh urges her to adapt to changing circumstances, suggesting that Dimpy will find happiness elsewhere eventually. Anupamaa November 1, 2023 Written Update: MaAn Prepares for Kavya’s Baby Shower, Malti Devi Conspires Against Them!

Meanwhile, Pakhi vents out her anger on Anupama, expressing her desire for a child. She reveals feeling closer to Malti Devi than her own mother, making Anupama suspicious of Malti Devi. Meanwhile, Malti Devi plays with Anu and hints at her desire to become the family's backbone.

Anupama, Anuj, and Ankush discuss plans for the old age home when Anupama notices Malti Devi's strange behavior. The next day, Anupama appreciates Malti Devi's cooking and indirectly taunts her about the sudden change in her nature.

