Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Music composer and singer Thaman and actor Ashwin Babu visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is one of the most visited religious sites in the nation. It attracts millions of devotees annually.

Following the darshan, Vedic scholars bestowed blessings upon her in the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Additionally, officials presented sacred prasadam.

Music director Thaman recently composed music for Bobby's latest Telugu film 'Daku Maharaj' starring Nandamuri Balakrishna , Bobby Deol , Shraddha Srinath and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles.

His other notable compositions are Eeram, Brindavanam, Mirapakay, Osthe, Dookudu, Businessman, Naayak , Baadshah, Greeku Veerudu, Ramayya Vasthavayya, Race Gurram, Aagadu, Bruce Lee, Sarrainodu, Tholi Prema, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Krack, Vakeel Saab , Akhanda, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Varisu, Bhagavanth Kesari and Guntur Kaaram.

While Ashwin Babu is known for Hidimbha (2023), Raju Gari Gadhi 3 (2019) and Mansion 24 (2023). His recent theatrical release was 'Shivam Bhaje', an action drama written and directed by Apsar. It stars Ashwin Babu and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles, alongside Arbaaz Khan, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, and Tanikella Bharani. It was released in cinemas worldwide on 1 August 2024. (ANI)

