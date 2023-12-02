Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Vedang Raina is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies'.

The film does not only mark his debut as an actor but also his singing debut.

The actor, who plays Reggie Mantle in the film, has lent his voice to the song 'Everyone Is Politics'. The song is a groovy, peppy number.

'Everything Is Politics' has gotten music from Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Talking about the song, 'Everything Is Politics', Vedang said, " I've always loved singing and music, so doing playback for my own character in the film was a dream come true and I'm extremely excited for it."

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Ruk Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations.

The trailer signs off with a profound message - 'You are never too young to change the world'.

The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7. (ANI)

