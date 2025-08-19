On Sunday morning, Aryan Khan finally stepped into the spotlight with the announcement of his directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The quirky teaser, dropped on Netflix India’s social handles, shows Aryan spoofing his father Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic monologue from Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein. But instead of a romantic build-up, Aryan gives the tale an anticlimactic twist, revealing that the girl gets run over by a truck. Wrapping up, Aryan promises his show will be all about Bollywood equal parts “toast and roast.” Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ First Look Teaser: SRK’s Son To Showcase Love and Hate in Tinseltown (Watch Video)

Aryan Khan Shares the New Teaser of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

Who is Larissa Bonesi?

Cheering him on was Aryan’s rumoured girlfriend, Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi, who shared the teaser on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Unstoppable, unmatched and truly world’s #1. Proud is an understatement.” Bonesi, who has been frequently spotted with Aryan at parties in Mumbai, has acted in films like Go Goa Gone, appeared in the hit song Subah Hone Na De from Desi Boyz and ventured into Telugu cinema with films such as Thikka in 2017 and Next Enti? In 2018. What Are the Three Stars in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Title? Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Meaning of Aryan Khan's Netflix Web Series Name (Watch Video)

Larissa Bonesi Shares Post on Instagram Story – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @larissabonesi)

About the Show

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is written and created by Aryan along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the show boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli and Gautami Kapoor. The preview of the show will be revealed on August 20. ‘For Aryan and Gauri, I Am 'Ghar Ki Murgi'’, Reveals Shah Rukh Khan At Netflix Series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Launch.

Suhana Khan To Star With Shah Rukh Khan

While Aryan has chosen to work behind the camera, his sister Suhana Khan is following the acting route. After debuting in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Suhana will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming crime epic King, where she will share the screen with her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).