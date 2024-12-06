Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): Actor Asa Germann, who is known for his roles in 'Gen V' and 'The Boys' has joined the cast of 'Scream 7', reported Deadline.

The makers have kept the character details under wraps.

Also Read | 'Who Tf Is That?': Bruno Mars Reacts to BLACKPINK' Rose's New Track 'Toxic Till the End', K-Pop Singer Explores the Pain of Love Doomed From Start With Ex (Watch Video).

Germann has joined an ensemble cast that also includes the return of Neve Campbell, who stars across the franchise as final girl Sidney Prescott, as well as newcomers Isabel May and Celeste O'Connor.

May is playing Prescott's daughter, however, no details are there on O'Connor's character.

Also Read | ‘Jab Tak Hai Parathe Aur Naan’: Shah Rukh Khan Impresses Crowd With His Hilarious Twist to His Iconic Poem from ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ at Private Wedding in Delhi (Watch Video).

A logline for the new slasher has not yet been disclosed.

Pic comes on the heels of Scream VI, which brought in a franchise-high domestic gross exceeding 108 million dollars in March 2023. Collectively, films in the meta-horror franchise have earned more than 900 million dollars in worldwide box office receipts.

'Scream 7' will be directed by 'Scream' creator and writer Kevin Williamson.

Scream launched in 1996 with the late Wes Craven going on to direct three sequels known for skewering horror genre tropes. In 2022, the fifth film re-invented the franchise under the direction of directing team Radio Silence, with Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette returning alongside a crew of new actors.

The makers followed it up with Scream 6, which in 2023 became the franchise's top-grossing movie.

Hailing from Spyglass Media Group, 'Scream 7' will be released in theatres worldwide via Paramount Pictures on February 27, 2026, reported Deadline.

Germann appeared on screen in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Caviar. He also appeared in the 2020 short film Two Little Boys directed by Farbod Khoshtinat.

In May 2022, he was cast as Sam Riordan in the Amazon Prime Video superhero series Gen V alongside Jaz Sinclair and London Thor. He reprised the role in the fourth season of 'The Boys', before the second season of 'Gen V'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)